Realio Network (RIO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $385,474.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $385,474.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

