RealTract (RET) Price Hits $0.0000

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 53% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $235,455.72 and approximately $940.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. One RealTract token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00640478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023987 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

