Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adobe (ADBE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $595.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Adobe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $523.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Griffin Securities. They now have a $597.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $410.00 to $510.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.99. 3,197,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.75. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.