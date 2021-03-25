Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: ARESF):

  • 3/11/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/9/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $11.00 to $11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $11.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.25 to $11.85. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ARESF stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

