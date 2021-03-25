Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR):
- 3/18/2021 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/11/2021 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 2/16/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $168.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/16/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after acquiring an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
