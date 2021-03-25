Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR):

3/18/2021 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/16/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $168.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/16/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Digital Realty Trust Inc alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after acquiring an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.