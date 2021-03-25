RED (RED) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, RED has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $7,197.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00334761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

