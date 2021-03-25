Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 144.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -126.32 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,443.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $5,619,755 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

