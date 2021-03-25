Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading 1.3% Higher

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.73. 4,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.