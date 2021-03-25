Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.89 Million

Analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $90.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.53 million and the highest is $92.24 million. Regional Management reported sales of $96.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $380.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $383.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $413.46 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $414.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

NYSE RM opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $368.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 416.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regional Management by 499.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

