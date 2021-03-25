Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.19. 845,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 424,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z Company Profile (NYSE:RTPZ)

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.