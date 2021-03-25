Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,298 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $353.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

