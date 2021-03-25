Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304,947 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Ardelyx worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

