Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 195,600 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of The Brink’s worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

