Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,465 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Tompkins Financial worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 75.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

TMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

