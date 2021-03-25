Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Down 8.5%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares fell 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81. 2,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 146,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.72 million and a PE ratio of -161.31.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

