ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Shares Down 2.1%

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -23.52.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.