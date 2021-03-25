Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Mar 25th, 2021


Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $10.36. Renren shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 161,798 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

