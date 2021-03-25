Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $10.36. Renren shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 161,798 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

