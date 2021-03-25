Rentberry One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,663.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Rentberry has a market cap of $573,593.68 and $2,663.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00629407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

