Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 5.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.81. Approximately 10,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 367,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,815,310.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,490 shares of company stock worth $11,176,931. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Replimune Group by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

