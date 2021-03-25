Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 31,673 shares.The stock last traded at $44.20 and had previously closed at $43.63.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $943.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,710,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,337,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

