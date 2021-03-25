Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. 17,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,323. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

