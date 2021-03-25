Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 25th (ERFSF, ETTX, EXTR, FERG, III, IRIX, KRON, LEGH, LNNGY, MSA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 25th:

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Li Ning Company Limited operates as a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of sports footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment for sport and leisure uses under its own LI-NING brand in the Peoples’ Republic of China. Additionally, the Group distributes sports products under its Z-DO brand via hypermarket channel; manufactures, markets, distributes and sells outdoor sports products under the French brand AIGLE and engages in manufacture, research and development, marketing and sale of table tennis and other sports equipment under the Double Happiness brand. The Company also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells the licensed products under the Italian sports fashion brand Lotto; and engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of professional badminton equipment under the Kason brand. Li Ning Company Limited is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

