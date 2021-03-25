Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

2/1/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00.

1/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00.

1/28/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $63.00.

1/26/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. 17,462,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,981,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

