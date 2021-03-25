Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/24/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/3/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.
- 2/1/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00.
- 1/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00.
- 1/28/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $63.00.
- 1/26/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.
Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. 17,462,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,981,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.