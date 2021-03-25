Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Signature Bank (SBNY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY):

3/24/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Signature Bank had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

3/18/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Signature Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

2/16/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $223.00 to $255.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $181.00 to $223.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/25/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.82. 732,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

