Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.98 and last traded at C$11.93. Approximately 78,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 59,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.63. The firm has a market cap of C$964.11 million and a PE ratio of 102.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

