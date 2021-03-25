Reviewing Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 1 0 9 0 2.80

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $54.22, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.10 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -5.41 MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 6.95 -$46.08 million $0.39 138.23

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -34.83% -11.67% -6.48% MACOM Technology Solutions -8.69% 10.47% 2.68%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Applied Optoelectronics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; data centres; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

