Reviewing BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and Galectin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A -221.67% -139.97% Galectin Therapeutics N/A -56.13% -49.42%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BeyondSpring and Galectin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

BeyondSpring presently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 183.07%. Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.15%. Given Galectin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galectin Therapeutics is more favorable than BeyondSpring.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BeyondSpring and Galectin Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring N/A N/A -$38.08 million ($1.55) -7.45 Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.29 million ($0.39) -5.41

BeyondSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galectin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Galectin Therapeutics beats BeyondSpring on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a programmed cell death protein 1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody to treat small cell lung cancer; and death protein 1 or programmed death-ligand 1, an antibodies and radiation or chemotherapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform using ubiquitin mediated protein degradation pathway. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

