Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

