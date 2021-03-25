Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Rexnord worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXN stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

