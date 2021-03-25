RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.94.

Shares of RH stock traded up $15.59 on Thursday, hitting $500.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,380. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $540.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

