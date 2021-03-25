RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.94.
Shares of RH stock traded up $15.59 on Thursday, hitting $500.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,380. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $540.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
