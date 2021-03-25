Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,865 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Alkermes worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

