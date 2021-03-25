Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.46% of SM Energy worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

