Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Hilltop worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Hilltop by 53.2% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,115,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,823,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.