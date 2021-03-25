Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.21 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

