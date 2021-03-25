Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Standex International worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SXI opened at $91.95 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

