Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 168,188 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 421.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.02% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 207,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

