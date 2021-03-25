RING X PLATFORM Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.47 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $39.47 million and approximately $52.05 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 218,124,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

