Rio DeFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00459135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00178093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00800120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00052272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

