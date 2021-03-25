RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.81

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.81 and traded as high as C$19.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.55, with a volume of 691,129 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.07.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.81.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.