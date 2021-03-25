River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $5.64 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,302,000 after purchasing an additional 210,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,801. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.64. The stock has a market cap of $176.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.31.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

