River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 61,527 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.63. 1,198,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,416,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.