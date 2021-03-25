River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 20,592 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,882,055. The company has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

