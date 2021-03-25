River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 9,380 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,310,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,027,000 after buying an additional 175,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.09. 129,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,144. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.