Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,434. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.47. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

