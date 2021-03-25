Rollins Financial Takes $45.06 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,061,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 20.5% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,571,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.88 and its 200-day moving average is $309.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $179.98 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

