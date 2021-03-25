Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Boosted by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.09. 51,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,604. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.79 and a 1-year high of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $312,952.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,098 shares of company stock worth $24,330,172 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

