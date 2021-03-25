Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

ROST stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.79 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,473 shares of company stock valued at $24,017,219. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

