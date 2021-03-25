Rupee Market Capitalization Reaches $108,260.40 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $108,260.40 and $116.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,594,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

