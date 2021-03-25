Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.70 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.00645260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023922 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.