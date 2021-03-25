Ryo Currency Trading Up 113.3% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 113.3% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $490,860.36 and $199.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,574.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.69 or 0.03061721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.03 or 0.00334822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.35 or 0.00917458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5,347,779.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00419607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.00366250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00235609 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,407,524 coins and its circulating supply is 28,290,212 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.